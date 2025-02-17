Europe Faces Call for Shared Defense Efforts

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has called for European countries to improve the distribution of defense financing. In pursuit of strategic autonomy, Lombard emphasized the need for EU nations to increase their defense budgets, with France already contributing significantly.

Speaking to journalists, Lombard pointed out that France dedicates about 60 billion euros, or 2% of its GDP, to defense, meeting NATO guidelines. He expressed a desire for other EU member states to match this commitment, underlining the importance of shared responsibility.

NATO data illustrates that several European countries, including Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, and Spain, spend less than the recommended 2% of GDP on defense. The push for increased and equitable spending is key in bolstering European defense autonomy.

