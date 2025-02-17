Left Menu

Decade-Long Pursuit: Capturing Key Figures of Syria's Dark Past

Syrian security forces recently arrested three individuals linked to mass civilian executions in Damascus during the early civil war years. Among them is Monzer Al-Jazairi, implicated in the harrowing 2013 Tadamon killings. The crackdown underlines ongoing efforts to rectify past crimes as new leadership reforms take hold.

In a significant move towards accountability, Syrian security forces recently apprehended three individuals tied to the mass executions of civilians in Damascus at the onset of the country's civil war.

The arrests occurred in Tadamon, a Damascus suburb, where chilling atrocities unfolded in 2013. A leaked video from that year revealed shocking footage of blindfolded prisoners being shot and discarded into a trench filled with tires.

Among those arrested is Monzer Al-Jazairi, who confessed to participating in the executions. The ongoing operation reflects a broader effort by new leadership to address the remnants of state-led violence amid Syria's complex post-Assad era.

