Latur Police Crackdown: Major Illicit Liquor Haul

In a coordinated action, police in Latur district dismantled several illicit liquor vends, seizing materials worth Rs 5.21 lakh. The significant operation resulted in the registration of 83 cases, an official stated on Monday.

Specially formed teams including 32 police officers and 118 personnel conducted raids at multiple locations, successfully destroying large stocks of illegal liquor.

The crackdown also led to the confiscation of thousand litres of unlawful country and foreign liquor, with the chemicals utilized in its production being destroyed, the official confirmed.

