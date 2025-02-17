Latur Police Crackdown: Major Illicit Liquor Haul
Police in Latur district dismantled numerous illicit liquor operations, seizing materials valued at Rs 5.21 lakh and registering 83 cases. Special teams raided several sites, destroying illegal stocks and confiscating thousands of litres of unauthorized liquor. Chemicals used in production were also eliminated.
In a coordinated action, police in Latur district dismantled several illicit liquor vends, seizing materials worth Rs 5.21 lakh. The significant operation resulted in the registration of 83 cases, an official stated on Monday.
Specially formed teams including 32 police officers and 118 personnel conducted raids at multiple locations, successfully destroying large stocks of illegal liquor.
The crackdown also led to the confiscation of thousand litres of unlawful country and foreign liquor, with the chemicals utilized in its production being destroyed, the official confirmed.
