Jordan's King Withdraws Misleading Alert on Palestinian Proposal

An alert published on February 11 was recently withdrawn due to its misleading nature, failing to accurately represent remarks made by Jordan's King Abdullah. The alert discussed a U.S. proposal for Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

The misrepresentation occurred because the alert omitted King Abdullah's prefatory comments about ongoing discussions among Egypt and Arab countries.

A separate Reuters story contextualized the statement accurately, acknowledging regional and U.S. interests and prioritizing the well-being of Jordan and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)