Jordan's King Withdraws Misleading Alert on Palestinian Proposal

A recently withdrawn alert, initially published on February 11, misrepresented comments by Jordan's King Abdullah regarding a U.S. proposal for Jordan to host Palestinians from Gaza. The alert failed to include the King's preface about discussions among Arab countries, leading to confusion.

Updated: 17-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alert published on February 11 was recently withdrawn due to its misleading nature, failing to accurately represent remarks made by Jordan's King Abdullah. The alert discussed a U.S. proposal for Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

The misrepresentation occurred because the alert omitted King Abdullah's prefatory comments about ongoing discussions among Egypt and Arab countries.

A separate Reuters story contextualized the statement accurately, acknowledging regional and U.S. interests and prioritizing the well-being of Jordan and its people.

