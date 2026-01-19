UPDATE 1-Trump invites Polish president to join Gaza Board of Peace, aide says
"President Nawrocki received an invitation from President Trump to participate in this council," Marcin Przydacz told a press conference. He added that the invitation demonstrated a recognition of Poland's role in the international arena.
Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:06 IST
Polish President Karol Nawrocki has been invited to join the Gaza Board of Peace by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Polish president's foreign policy adviser said on Monday
"President Nawrocki received an invitation from President Trump to participate in this council," Marcin Przydacz told a press conference. He added that the invitation demonstrated a recognition of Poland's role in the international arena.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
