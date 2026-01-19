UPDATE 1-Trump invites Polish president to join Gaza Board of Peace, aide says

Polish President ‌Karol Nawrocki has been invited to join ⁠the Gaza Board of Peace by U.S. President Donald Trump, ​the Polish president's foreign policy ‍adviser said on Monday

The invitation was first reported by ⁠news ‌website ⁠Onet, which cited two independent sources. "President ‍Nawrocki received an invitation ​from President Trump to participate in ⁠this council," Marcin Przydacz told a ⁠press conference. He added that the invitation demonstrated ⁠a recognition of Poland's role ⁠in ‌the international arena.

