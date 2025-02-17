Left Menu

Assam Legislative Assembly Makes Historic Move to Kokrajhar

For the first time, Assam's legislative assembly held a session outside the state capital, in Kokrajhar. This move symbolizes peace and integration efforts by the government. Key discussions included state economic growth, development initiatives, and ensuring tribal and non-tribal rights under the Sixth Schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, the Assam Legislative Assembly convened outside the state capital for the first time, choosing Kokrajhar as the venue for the opening day's proceedings of the budget session on Monday. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the significance of this decision in uniting diverse communities across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride in this milestone, citing it as the pinnacle of his political career. He emphasized the importance of Bodoland Territorial Region's (BTR) role in hosting the assembly, which underscores sustained peace and integration in Assam.

The governor outlined the state's developmental strides, including emerging sectors such as the semiconductor industry and modern fertiliser plants. Acknowledging the accelerated economic growth, Acharya also praised the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and other cultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

