Crackdown on Wildlife Crime: Poacher Arrested at Similipal

Forest officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve have captured an armed poacher from Baldiha, Odisha. The suspect, hailing from Kuliana, was caught with a country-made gun and explosives. Presented in court, he was denied bail and is now in judicial custody. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha have apprehended a poacher armed with a country-made gun and explosives in the Baldiha area. The accused, originating from Kuliana, was caught on Sunday.

He appeared before Baripada's chief judicial magistrate on Monday, where his bail plea was rejected, leading to his remand to judicial custody.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to gather more evidence and understand the extent of illegal poaching activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

