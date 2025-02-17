Crackdown on Wildlife Crime: Poacher Arrested at Similipal
Forest officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve have captured an armed poacher from Baldiha, Odisha. The suspect, hailing from Kuliana, was caught with a country-made gun and explosives. Presented in court, he was denied bail and is now in judicial custody. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha have apprehended a poacher armed with a country-made gun and explosives in the Baldiha area. The accused, originating from Kuliana, was caught on Sunday.
He appeared before Baripada's chief judicial magistrate on Monday, where his bail plea was rejected, leading to his remand to judicial custody.
Authorities are conducting further investigations to gather more evidence and understand the extent of illegal poaching activities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Similipal
- poacher
- Odisha
- forest
- arrest
- bail
- court
- explosives
- Tiger Reserve
- wildlife
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Tracks: Train Porter Arrested for Alleged Rape
Life convict in 2002 Godhra train carnage case, who jumped parole and absconded, arrested in Pune district in a theft case: Police.
Controversy Over Bihar's BPSC Chair Appointment Hits Court
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Sengar for Eye Surgery
High Court Grants Interim Bail to Unnao Rape Convict for Surgery