Crackdown on Wildlife Crime: Poacher Arrested at Similipal

Officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha have apprehended a poacher armed with a country-made gun and explosives in the Baldiha area. The accused, originating from Kuliana, was caught on Sunday.

He appeared before Baripada's chief judicial magistrate on Monday, where his bail plea was rejected, leading to his remand to judicial custody.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to gather more evidence and understand the extent of illegal poaching activities in the region.

