Gujarat High Court Advocates Seek Transfer of Chief Justice

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association has unanimously voted to request the transfer of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, following a sudden change in the court's roster. The resolution, emphasizing the need to restore public faith in the judiciary, will be sent to the Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:49 IST
The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) has taken a significant step by unanimously passing a resolution seeking the transfer of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal. This move comes in the wake of a roster change at the High Court, leading to concerns over judicial independence.

The association's general body convened to discuss the unexpected roster alterations, which many members believe undermine the court's authority. GHCAA president Brijesh Trivedi announced that the resolution would be sent to the Chief Justice of India, aiming to restore public confidence in the judiciary's sanctity and independence.

Senior advocate Asim Pandya previously highlighted issues with the roster changes, which reassigned cases and altered judicial responsibilities. The GHCAA's unanimous resolution aims to ensure that such developments are addressed within legal frameworks to preserve the judiciary's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

