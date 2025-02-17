Legacy of Opportunity: Black Trailblazers in Federal Service

Evelyn Seabrook, Glenn Flood, and Calvin Stevens exemplify the generation of Black Americans who found opportunities within the federal government and military despite systemic racial challenges. These institutions became gateways to the American dream, offering more chances for advancement than the private sector, known for discrimination at the time.

As part of the National Active and Retired Employees Association, these retirees are observing renewed threats to the progress achieved. Programs promoting diversity and inclusion are being dismantled under President Trump's administration, led by advisor Elon Musk aiming to streamline government departments, reviving concerns of job security and fair representation.

The federal sector historically provided avenues into the middle class for minorities, with Lyndon Johnson's orders reducing employment discrimination. Black Americans rose through federal ranks, contributing significantly to cities like DC. Today, while 14% of the population is Black, they compose nearly 19% of the federal workforce, underscoring the sector's ongoing significance in promoting equality and merit-based advancement.

