CEC Rajiv Kumar Calls for Electoral Reforms in Farewell Speech

In his farewell address, CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for electoral reforms, addressing issues such as long-pending election-related court cases, unregulated social media, and political promises without financial backing. He advocated for technological solutions like biometric authentication and remote voting to enhance process integrity and voter participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:11 IST
CEC Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

CEC Rajiv Kumar, in his farewell speech, highlighted pressing electoral challenges, urging reforms to uphold election integrity. Expressing concern over delayed court cases affecting electoral trust, he advocated scheduling them around elections for timely resolutions to prevent distrust.

Kumar urged for fiscal transparency in political promises, emphasizing their impact on state finances. He stressed empowering NRIs with voting rights and adopting technologies like biometric authentication to combat voter impersonation.

Highlighting potential threats from unregulated social media in elections, Kumar encouraged election bodies to preemptively counter misinformation. He advocated totaliser systems to safeguard voting confidentiality and recommended reviewing and piloting these measures to ensure election process sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

