CEC Rajiv Kumar Calls for Electoral Reforms in Farewell Speech

CEC Rajiv Kumar, in his farewell speech, highlighted pressing electoral challenges, urging reforms to uphold election integrity. Expressing concern over delayed court cases affecting electoral trust, he advocated scheduling them around elections for timely resolutions to prevent distrust.

Kumar urged for fiscal transparency in political promises, emphasizing their impact on state finances. He stressed empowering NRIs with voting rights and adopting technologies like biometric authentication to combat voter impersonation.

Highlighting potential threats from unregulated social media in elections, Kumar encouraged election bodies to preemptively counter misinformation. He advocated totaliser systems to safeguard voting confidentiality and recommended reviewing and piloting these measures to ensure election process sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)