Left Menu

Deadly Grudge: Two Arrested in Janakpuri Murder Case

Delhi Police arrested Dipankar and Arman for allegedly murdering Karan over an old rivalry. The attack, which left two others injured, took place near Chanan Devi Hospital. Both suspects confessed, revealing their criminal past. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:12 IST
Deadly Grudge: Two Arrested in Janakpuri Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended two men suspected of committing murder as part of an ongoing feud in West Delhi's Janakpuri area, an official disclosed on Monday.

Identified as Dipankar and Arman, aged 22 and 19 respectively, the suspects were seized near Dwarka's DDA Sports Complex after being tracked by law enforcement.

On February 14, the pair, along with an associate, allegedly assaulted three individuals—Karan, Prateek, and Nikhil—using knives and bottles close to Chanan Devi Hospital. Karan died from his injuries, and the other two were seriously wounded.

The case was promptly escalated to the Crime Branch for comprehensive investigation upon receiving a tip-off. The team laid a strategic trap and successfully captured the suspects.

During their interrogation, both men confessed to the heinous crime, further divulging their history of illegal activities. Dipankar has previous records relating to attempted murder and arms violations, while Arman faced charges for snatching and other misdemeanors during his minor years.

The investigation is still active as authorities work diligently to piece together the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025