Deadly Grudge: Two Arrested in Janakpuri Murder Case

The Delhi Police have apprehended two men suspected of committing murder as part of an ongoing feud in West Delhi's Janakpuri area, an official disclosed on Monday.

Identified as Dipankar and Arman, aged 22 and 19 respectively, the suspects were seized near Dwarka's DDA Sports Complex after being tracked by law enforcement.

On February 14, the pair, along with an associate, allegedly assaulted three individuals—Karan, Prateek, and Nikhil—using knives and bottles close to Chanan Devi Hospital. Karan died from his injuries, and the other two were seriously wounded.

The case was promptly escalated to the Crime Branch for comprehensive investigation upon receiving a tip-off. The team laid a strategic trap and successfully captured the suspects.

During their interrogation, both men confessed to the heinous crime, further divulging their history of illegal activities. Dipankar has previous records relating to attempted murder and arms violations, while Arman faced charges for snatching and other misdemeanors during his minor years.

The investigation is still active as authorities work diligently to piece together the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.

