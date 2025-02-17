Left Menu

Crisis in SGPC: Dhami Resigns Amid Controversy

Harjinder Singh Dhami resigned as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) following criticism from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh over the dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh. Dhami upheld his commitment to the Akal Takht, taking moral responsibility for the controversy that stirred the Sikh community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:15 IST
  • India

In a surprising move, Harjinder Singh Dhami stepped down as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday, citing moral obligations.

This resignation followed strong criticism from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh regarding the controversial removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from his jathedar position at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

Dhami expressed unwavering support for the Akal Takht, emphasizing his devotion by resigning immediately. His decision aims to emphasize the importance of the Akal Takht's authority in Sikh temporal matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

