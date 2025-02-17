Left Menu

CCI's New Draft Rules: Modernizing Predatory Pricing Assessment

The Competition Commission of India has released draft rules for determining production costs to better assess predatory pricing. The update aims to align with contemporary legal and economic standards. Stakeholder comments are invited until March 19 on these regulations, which will replace the 2009 norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:32 IST
CCI's New Draft Rules: Modernizing Predatory Pricing Assessment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken a significant step towards updating its framework for assessing predatory pricing by releasing draft rules for determining production costs. The new regulations are set to replace the existing norms established in 2009.

Under these proposed rules, outlined in Section 4(2)(a)(ii), predatory pricing—selling products below cost to undermine competition—is deemed an abusive conduct by dominant enterprises. Predatory pricing will be assessed based on cost benchmarks set forth in the draft CCI (Determination of Cost of Production) regulations, 2025, empowered by amendments to the Competition Act, 2002.

With comments open until March 19, CCI's initiative aims to align its regulatory practices with modern economic theories, judicial precedents, and international competition law, providing scope for expert reviews and confidentiality provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025