AAP Leader Busted in Shocking Murder Plot

A shocking murder plot unraveled with the arrest of local AAP leader Anokh Mittal, his girlfriend, and four contract killers. The murder, originally reported as a robbery, claimed the life of Lipsy Mittal, a fellow party leader and Anokh's wife.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal unveiled that Anokh, embroiled in an extramarital affair, conspired to murder his wife. Arrested along with Mittal were four men hired as contract killers.

While Anokh paid an advance to the killers, police announced further investigations, with the gang's mastermind, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, still on the run.

