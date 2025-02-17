AAP Leader Busted in Shocking Murder Plot
A local AAP leader, Anokh Mittal, was arrested along with his girlfriend and four contract killers for orchestrating the murder of his wife, Lipsy Mittal. The murder, initially staged as a robbery, was discovered to be a conspiracy following the revelation of Anokh's extramarital affair.
A shocking murder plot unraveled with the arrest of local AAP leader Anokh Mittal, his girlfriend, and four contract killers. The murder, originally reported as a robbery, claimed the life of Lipsy Mittal, a fellow party leader and Anokh's wife.
Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal unveiled that Anokh, embroiled in an extramarital affair, conspired to murder his wife. Arrested along with Mittal were four men hired as contract killers.
While Anokh paid an advance to the killers, police announced further investigations, with the gang's mastermind, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, still on the run.
