Mumbai SIT Probes Rs 1100 Crore Desilting Scam

The Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing has assembled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into suspected irregularities in contracts for the desilting of the Mithi river.

The scope of the investigation includes scrutinizing alleged fund misappropriations amounting to Rs 1100 crore. The contracts under review span from 2005 to 2023.

The SIT, comprising top officials including the Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, is currently questioning three contractors involved in the works. The probe also includes contracts for sludge removal and beautification of the river.

