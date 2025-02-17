Gang Busted for Defrauding Youths with Fake Visa Documents in UP

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have dismantled a gang accused of defrauding young people by promising overseas opportunities with counterfeit documents. The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals across multiple districts.

The police, collaborating with various teams, intercepted the suspects involved in a large-scale scam. The gang used fake mark sheets and extorted victims for substantial sums, assuring them travel arrangements.

Additional efforts are underway to locate remaining suspects. This bust reveals a complex network exploiting hopeful youths seeking greener pastures abroad by deploying fraudulent educational certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)