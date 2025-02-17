Left Menu

Gang Busted for Defrauding Youths with Fake Visa Documents in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested seven members of a gang accused of defrauding youth with fake documents for travel abroad. The gang targeted Hindi-medium students, seized numerous fake certificates, and extorted significant sums of money. Investigations continue to apprehend additional suspects.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have dismantled a gang accused of defrauding young people by promising overseas opportunities with counterfeit documents. The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals across multiple districts.

The police, collaborating with various teams, intercepted the suspects involved in a large-scale scam. The gang used fake mark sheets and extorted victims for substantial sums, assuring them travel arrangements.

Additional efforts are underway to locate remaining suspects. This bust reveals a complex network exploiting hopeful youths seeking greener pastures abroad by deploying fraudulent educational certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

