Gang Busted for Duping Youths with Fake Abroad Study Promises

Seven individuals have been apprehended for allegedly deceiving young people with fraudulent promises of overseas travel, based on fake mark sheets, according to police officials.

Operating predominantly in the Puranpur and Madhotanda areas, the gang manipulated aspiring youths with the lure of foreign prospects, swindling significant sums of money from them. Police investigations led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Dahiya resulted in the recovery of mobile phones, laptops, a vehicle, over 60 counterfeit educational certificates, and cash from the arrested group.

The arrests followed a complaint by Gurpreet Singh from Veerkheda village, who claimed they demanded Rs 20 lakh to send his brother abroad, initially extorting Rs 5 lakh. Singh's suspicions were confirmed after the gang provided a fake graduation certificate. Upon investigation, the police arrested seven individuals involved in the five-year-long visa forgery racket targeting less educated, Hindi-medium youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)