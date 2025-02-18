Unveiling the Zizians: Arrests Shed Light on Cultlike Group's Activities

Authorities have arrested Jack LaSota, the alleged leader of the Zizians, a cultlike group, in Maryland. LaSota, 34, and fellow group member Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania, face charges including trespassing and handgun possession.

The group has been linked to the killing of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland and several other homicides across various states. The investigation into their activities has revealed their online connections and radical ideologies, spanning from veganism to artificial intelligence.

Central to their beliefs is 'Ziz', LaSota's online persona, who has published writings advocating anarchistic views and critiquing perceived societal enemies. With multiple missing court appearances, the group's enigmatic actions continue to unfold as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)