Unveiling the Zizians: Arrests Shed Light on Cultlike Group's Activities

The apparent leader of the Zizians, Jack LaSota, was arrested in Maryland along with Michelle Zajko. Both face multiple charges. Linked to several crimes, the group consists mainly of young anarchistic computer scientists. Their activities range from extremism to violence, as detailed in their writings and actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 18-02-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 01:54 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities have arrested Jack LaSota, the alleged leader of the Zizians, a cultlike group, in Maryland. LaSota, 34, and fellow group member Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania, face charges including trespassing and handgun possession.

The group has been linked to the killing of US Border Patrol Agent David Maland and several other homicides across various states. The investigation into their activities has revealed their online connections and radical ideologies, spanning from veganism to artificial intelligence.

Central to their beliefs is 'Ziz', LaSota's online persona, who has published writings advocating anarchistic views and critiquing perceived societal enemies. With multiple missing court appearances, the group's enigmatic actions continue to unfold as investigations progress.

