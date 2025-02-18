Left Menu

Elon Musk's Bold IRS Data Access Plan Sparks Controversy

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is seeking access to sensitive IRS taxpayer data. Concerns arise over privacy violations and potential disruption during tax season. Democratic lawmakers oppose the move, urging transparency. A lawsuit questions DOGE's authority, while Musk calls for public help via social media.

Updated: 18-02-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 03:00 IST
  • United States

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making headlines with efforts to gain access to sensitive taxpayer data within the IRS. Sources informed the Associated Press that the central focus lies on IRS' Integrated Data Retrieval System, which holds millions of taxpayer accounts. If successful, DOGE will have access to sensitive information, generating concerns about privacy invasion and misuse.

The initiative has drawn criticism from several quarters, highlighting potential illegalities and risks to taxpayer privacy. White House spokesman Harrison Fields underscored the necessity of access for combating systemic waste and fraud. Meanwhile, Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren demand justification and transparency, stressing the potential chaos during the ongoing tax season.

Further complicating matters, a lawsuit filed by 14 state attorneys general challenges the legitimacy of DOGE's actions. The legal document emphasizes that such authority requires Senate confirmation. In parallel, Musk's social media platform, X, invites public collaboration in identifying and rooting out inefficiencies at the IRS, adding another layer to the unfolding saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

