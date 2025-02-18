World News Briefs: Shifts in Global Politics and Environmental Actions

In a series of global developments, US Senators criticized President Trump's Gaza plan, as Arab states explore alternatives. Meanwhile, some hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have communicated with their families for the first time in over a year.

Congo's Bukavu experienced looting as M23 rebels pledged security following their occupation. In Europe, leaders pushed for increased defense spending, amidst debates over deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Additionally, 18 passengers were injured when a Delta plane flipped in Toronto. Legal battles around Elon Musk's DOGE ensued, while Brazil cracked down on Amazon logging. Taiwan explores arms purchases from the US, and Cook Islands' China deal sparked New Zealand's concern. Pope Francis remains hospitalized for infection treatment.

