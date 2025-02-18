Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Madhya Pradesh: 5 Dead, 12 Injured in Van Accident

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district killed five people and injured 12 when a dumper truck collided with a van. The incident occurred early morning near Jawaharpura village. Local protests emerged, and authorities intervened to manage the situation and provide aid to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning tragedy unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district as a dumper truck collided with a van, resulting in the deaths of five people, including three women, and leaving 12 others injured. The incident took place near Jawaharpura village as a group was returning from a marriage function.

The collision occurred around 5 am, leaving three people dead on the spot. Two additional victims succumbed to their injuries later, according to Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav. The injured were promptly rushed to the district hospital for medical aid.

In the aftermath of the accident, locals expressed their frustration by staging a road blockade. Police officials, including the SP, arrived at the scene to manage the situation and ensure the flow of traffic and aid to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

