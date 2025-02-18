Bombay High Court Upholds Solitary Conditions for Convicted Pune Blaster

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Himayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 Pune German bakery blast, regarding alleged psychological trauma due to solitary confinement. The court ruled against Baig, stating there was no concern for psychological trauma as claimed.

Baig, in custody at Nashik Central Prison for the last 12 years, sought relief from solitary confinement, arguing it harmed his mental well-being. Despite his request, the court refused any relief for Baig while affirming that he should be assigned work per prison regulations.

The Maharashtra government had earlier clarified that no prison in the state practices legal solitary confinement. Baig is currently serving a life sentence, a commutation from his initial death penalty after being acquitted of UAPA-related charges by the High Court in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)