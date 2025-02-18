Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Solitary Conditions for Convicted Pune Blaster

The Bombay High Court dismissed Himayat Baig's plea claiming psychological trauma from solitary confinement. Convicted in the 2010 Pune German bakery blast, he sought relief, alleging long-term isolation at Nashik Central Prison. The court, however, emphasized assignments within prison rules, denied him relief but noted prison protocols uphold inmate safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:30 IST
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Himayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 Pune German bakery blast, regarding alleged psychological trauma due to solitary confinement. The court ruled against Baig, stating there was no concern for psychological trauma as claimed.

Baig, in custody at Nashik Central Prison for the last 12 years, sought relief from solitary confinement, arguing it harmed his mental well-being. Despite his request, the court refused any relief for Baig while affirming that he should be assigned work per prison regulations.

The Maharashtra government had earlier clarified that no prison in the state practices legal solitary confinement. Baig is currently serving a life sentence, a commutation from his initial death penalty after being acquitted of UAPA-related charges by the High Court in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

