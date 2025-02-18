New Criminal Laws Implementation Reviewed in J&K
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review meeting to assess the implementation of new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The discussions took place in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The meeting was noteworthy because, since 2019, law and order in Jammu and Kashmir have been under the jurisdiction of the Central government, following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories. The gathering at North Block included high-ranking officials from both the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments.
The newly enacted laws, which came into effect on July 1 of last year, replace the outdated Indian Penal Code and related acts dating from the colonial era. These laws aim to modernize the legal framework across Indian states, with similar reviews having already been conducted in multiple regions such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
