Left Menu

Ponzi Scheme Unravels: India's Investors' Race for Recovery

Thousands of investors in India are struggling to recover nearly $100 million lost in a Ponzi scheme by Falcon Invoice Discounting. Authorities have arrested two individuals, while the founder is still at large. Victims are exploring legal options as scams through digital platforms rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:30 IST
Ponzi Scheme Unravels: India's Investors' Race for Recovery

In a deeply alarming financial scandal, thousands of Indian investors are battling to reclaim nearly $100 million lost to a Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Falcon Invoice Discounting, as highlighted by officials and victim testimonies gathered by Reuters.

Two individuals have been detained following legal action against the fraudulent scheme, which enticingly promised returns of up to 22% by associating with big names like Amazon and Britannia. The scheme managed to lure in 7,000 investors over two years, amassing around 17 billion rupees but returning only half.

Distraught investors are investigating legal recourse, convening to strategize, as the scheme's mastermind, Amardeep Kumar, eludes capture. With life savings jeopardized, authorities notice a spike in complaints over deceptive digital investment platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025