Ponzi Scheme Unravels: India's Investors' Race for Recovery

In a deeply alarming financial scandal, thousands of Indian investors are battling to reclaim nearly $100 million lost to a Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Falcon Invoice Discounting, as highlighted by officials and victim testimonies gathered by Reuters.

Two individuals have been detained following legal action against the fraudulent scheme, which enticingly promised returns of up to 22% by associating with big names like Amazon and Britannia. The scheme managed to lure in 7,000 investors over two years, amassing around 17 billion rupees but returning only half.

Distraught investors are investigating legal recourse, convening to strategize, as the scheme's mastermind, Amardeep Kumar, eludes capture. With life savings jeopardized, authorities notice a spike in complaints over deceptive digital investment platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)