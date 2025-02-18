Gyanesh Kumar: Steering India's Electoral Future

Gyanesh Kumar, pivotal in key government decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the establishment of the Ram temple trust, is set to take office as India's 26th Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday. His appointment marks a significant step in the nation's electoral process.

After retiring as Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry in January 2024, Kumar joined the election panel in March of the same year. He succeeds Rajiv Kumar and will serve a term extending until January 26, 2029, overseeing numerous major elections, including upcoming assembly polls.

Kumar's tenure will also see him manage the presidential and vice-presidential elections in 2027. His extensive experience in various government roles ensures a knowledgeable leadership at the Election Commission, under newly enacted appointment laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)