Ukrainian Forces Foil Drone Onslaught
The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched 176 drones overnight. Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 103 drones and stopped 67 with electronic countermeasures. Details on the remaining six drones are unspecified.
In an overnight assault, Russia deployed 176 drones targeting Ukraine, according to military sources. Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down 103 of these drones.
An additional 67 drones were neutralized through electronic countermeasures, thwarting their mission.
The fate of the remaining six drones remains undisclosed by Ukrainian officials.
