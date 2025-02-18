Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Foil Drone Onslaught

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched 176 drones overnight. Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 103 drones and stopped 67 with electronic countermeasures. Details on the remaining six drones are unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:49 IST
Ukrainian Forces Foil Drone Onslaught
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an overnight assault, Russia deployed 176 drones targeting Ukraine, according to military sources. Ukrainian air defenses successfully shot down 103 of these drones.

An additional 67 drones were neutralized through electronic countermeasures, thwarting their mission.

The fate of the remaining six drones remains undisclosed by Ukrainian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025