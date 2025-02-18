Left Menu

Violence Escalates in Kurram: Militants Target Aid Convoy Amid Sectarian Unrest

In Pakistan's tumultuous Kurram district, militants attacked a paramilitary squad, killing four and injuring five. An aid convoy was also targeted, worsening tensions in the sectarian violence-ridden area. A ceasefire was recently attempted after numerous fatal clashes between Sunni and Shia tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a deadly attack in Pakistan's Kurram district, militants ambushed a paramilitary squad, resulting in four deaths and five injuries. This unrest-laden region saw another attack on an aid convoy, amplifying fears amid ongoing sectarian conflicts.

Officials reported that the militants targeted the paramilitary Kurram Militia in the Ochit area late Monday, where an aid convoy faced a similar fate earlier. The convoy, carrying essential supplies, was travelling from Thall to Kurram when it was attacked at multiple sites, forcing the vehicles to retreat.

Kurram has long been a battleground of sectarian violence, with deep-seated tribal rivalries causing devastating bloodshed. The recent surge in violence in November 2023 escalated tensions, leading to numerous fatalities until a ceasefire was reached. However, incidents like this attack highlight the fragility of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

