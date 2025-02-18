Tragic Villages: Sudan's Conflict Escalates

In a distressing development, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly killed more than 200 individuals in a series of attacks on villages surrounding al-Gitaina town in the White Nile state. These claims come from Emergency Lawyers, a watchdog group focused on human rights abuses.

The NGO, made up of legal experts, has been actively monitoring the human rights situation amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan. They have been documenting incidents of violence against civilians, bringing international attention to these grievous abuses.

The recent escalation has intensified concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, as international organizations call for investigations and accountability for these alleged war crimes.

