Left Menu

Tragic Villages: Sudan's Conflict Escalates

The RSF in Sudan have allegedly killed over 200 civilians in attacks near al-Gitaina, White Nile state, as reported by Emergency Lawyers, a legal expert group monitoring human rights violations amid the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:32 IST
Tragic Villages: Sudan's Conflict Escalates
Representative Image Image Credit: unhr

In a distressing development, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly killed more than 200 individuals in a series of attacks on villages surrounding al-Gitaina town in the White Nile state. These claims come from Emergency Lawyers, a watchdog group focused on human rights abuses.

The NGO, made up of legal experts, has been actively monitoring the human rights situation amidst the ongoing conflict in Sudan. They have been documenting incidents of violence against civilians, bringing international attention to these grievous abuses.

The recent escalation has intensified concerns about the safety of civilians in the region, as international organizations call for investigations and accountability for these alleged war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025