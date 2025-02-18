Supreme Court Halts Top Podcaster's Shows Amid Obscenity Charges

India's Supreme Court has ordered Ranveer Allahabadia, famously known as BeerBiceps, to suspend his shows until further notice following charges of obscenity. The directive comes as Allahabadia, a well-known podcaster with nearly 20 million subscribers across his YouTube channels, grapples with legal challenges after remarks made during a guest appearance on a comedy show were deemed controversial.

Last week, authorities in Maharashtra and Assam filed charges of obscenity against him, prompting the Supreme Court to grant Allahabadia, who sought protection through a writ petition, protection from arrest. The judges further instructed that the podcast host and his associates refrain from any broadcasting activities until further court orders were issued.

The controversy erupted after Allahabadia's comments on the show "India's Got Latent," where he made a provocative remark to a participant, caused public outrage and police complaints. Although online platforms like YouTube remain uncensored in India, public sentiments rooted in traditional family and religious values have led to increasing complaints against content perceived as indecent.

(With inputs from agencies.)