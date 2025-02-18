Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Top Podcaster's Shows Amid Obscenity Charges

India's Supreme Court has instructed Ranveer Allahabadia, a prominent podcaster, to halt show production following obscenity charges. Allahabadia, known as BeerBiceps, faces legal scrutiny after controversial remarks on an online comedy show. The court has granted him protection from arrest amid social media backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:54 IST
Supreme Court Halts Top Podcaster's Shows Amid Obscenity Charges
Ranveer Allahabadia
  • Country:
  • India

India's Supreme Court has ordered Ranveer Allahabadia, famously known as BeerBiceps, to suspend his shows until further notice following charges of obscenity. The directive comes as Allahabadia, a well-known podcaster with nearly 20 million subscribers across his YouTube channels, grapples with legal challenges after remarks made during a guest appearance on a comedy show were deemed controversial.

Last week, authorities in Maharashtra and Assam filed charges of obscenity against him, prompting the Supreme Court to grant Allahabadia, who sought protection through a writ petition, protection from arrest. The judges further instructed that the podcast host and his associates refrain from any broadcasting activities until further court orders were issued.

The controversy erupted after Allahabadia's comments on the show "India's Got Latent," where he made a provocative remark to a participant, caused public outrage and police complaints. Although online platforms like YouTube remain uncensored in India, public sentiments rooted in traditional family and religious values have led to increasing complaints against content perceived as indecent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025