Teen Sisters Rescued from Abduction, Reunited with Family

Two teenage sisters from Jammu, who were reportedly abducted a week prior, have been successfully rescued from Chhattisgarh and returned to their family, the police announced on Tuesday.

The suspected kidnappers, Shiva Dass and Manoj Kumar, both hailing from Chhattisgarh, are yet to be apprehended. The Janipur Police Station in Jammu had received a complaint from the girls' father, who alleged that his daughters, aged 16 and 17, were taken by Dass and Kumar, residents of Janipur Colony.

In a separate incident, a girl missing from the Gandoh area of Doda district since January 14 was located in Punjab. She was rescued from Pathankot and reunited with her family on Monday, adding another success to the police's investigative efforts.

