Lebanon's Stand: A Fight for Sovereignty Amidst Israeli Presence

Lebanon is considering any remaining Israeli forces on its territory an occupation and reserves the right to use all means to ensure Israeli withdrawal. This stance aligns with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire requiring the pullout of Israeli troops and Hezbollah disarmament, amid complex geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 16:03 IST
Lebanon has declared that any residual presence of Israeli forces on its soil is tantamount to occupation, and it reserves the right to employ all necessary means to secure their withdrawal. This announcement comes as the latest deadline for Israeli troop withdrawal, established under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah, arrives.

The ceasefire stipulated Israeli troops should have pulled back from southern Lebanon, where they engaged Hezbollah fighters. Although the initial deadline passed, it was extended to February 18. Yet, Israeli officials indicated an intention to retain some units to safeguard northern Israeli communities, exacerbating tensions.

Under the truce terms, Lebanese troops were to replace both Israeli and Hezbollah forces, ensuring only state military and security forces bear arms. The Lebanese government holds the responsibility to prevent the transfer of weapons to non-state groups, highlighting the ongoing complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.

