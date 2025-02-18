President Approves Prosecution of Former Delhi Minister in Money-Laundering Case
President Droupadi Murmu has sanctioned the prosecution of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate had sought this under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Jain, who was arrested in May 2022, is currently out on bail.
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the prosecution of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering investigation, according to sources. The decision follows a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs, backed by substantial evidence from the Enforcement Directorate.
This sanction, sought under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, concerns the prosecution of public servants accused of offenses during their official duties. The ED is poised to submit a supplementary chargesheet to the court, detailing the President's approval to proceed with the case.
Satyendar Jain, previously responsible for Delhi's health, power, and other portfolios, was arrested in May 2022 and has been charge-sheeted by the ED. Currently out on bail, Jain is implicated in the money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala transactions.
