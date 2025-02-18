Left Menu

Turmoil at the Border: A Sikh's Chilling Detention Story

Davinder Singh, a 21-year-old from Punjab, recounts his distressing experience in a US detention center. Apprehended after crossing the border illegally, Singh endured freezing temperatures, unjust treatment, and witnessed turbans being discarded. He regrets the costly and perilous journey, returning to join his father's business in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Davinder Singh, a 21-year-old from Punjab's Nangal Jalalpur village, shares his harrowing experience at a US detention center after being caught crossing the border illegally. Singh was among 116 deported Indian immigrants, detailing inadequate food, thin blankets in freezing temperatures, and the disrespectful treatment faced by Sikh detainees.

Desperate for better opportunities, Singh embarked on a risky journey through multiple countries before being apprehended by Border Patrol on January 27. His time in detention was marked by extreme conditions, including a lack of proper food, hygiene, and the shocking disposal of Sikh turbans by officials.

Returning to India in disbelief over the ordeal, Singh plans to help at his father's electronics repair shop. The experience underscored the harsh realities of illegal migration, leaving many, like Singh, to reconsider their costly decisions amid increased US immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

