Breakthrough Hostage Release Deal Between Israel and Hamas
A significant deal has been reached in Cairo between Israel and Hamas. The agreement includes the early release of six living Israeli hostages over the coming weekend, surpassing the initial plan of releasing only three. Additionally, the bodies of deceased hostages will also be returned soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An unexpected development in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas has emerged, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a breakthrough deal from Cairo on Tuesday.
According to the official statement, Hamas has agreed to move forward the release of six living hostages by this weekend, rather than the originally planned three.
Furthermore, the arrangement includes the return of the bodies of four deceased hostages this Thursday, with another set to follow next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Thaw: Marc Fogel's Release Signals Hope for Ukraine Peace Talks
Trump's Peace Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine
China Advocates for Inclusive Peace Talks in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S., Europe to Play Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Germany Calls for Inclusive Peace Talks Involving Ukraine