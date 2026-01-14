Russia Open to Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Ceasefire Skepticism

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Wednesday that Russia is open to engaging in peace discussions concerning Ukraine. However, he expressed skepticism about the feasibility of a ceasefire without a comprehensive peace agreement in place.

This announcement comes in the wake of reports suggesting that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's envoys, are planning a trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov confirmed that President Putin remains willing to engage in serious dialogues aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov also emphasized the importance of the United States sharing the latest peace proposal details with Moscow to facilitate constructive negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)