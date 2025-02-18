IMF Mission to Visit Beirut for Reform Discussions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to dispatch a mission to Beirut in March, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

In his statement, Jaber mentioned having a meeting with the IMF's resident representative, where he reiterated the government's determination to pursue reforms.

This visit by the IMF underscores the critical economic conditions and the urgency for reforms in Lebanon.

