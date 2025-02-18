IMF Mission to Visit Beirut for Reform Discussions
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is planning a mission to Beirut in March, as stated by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. Jaber confirmed to Reuters that he met with the IMF's resident representative and assured the government's commitment to implementing reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to dispatch a mission to Beirut in March, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.
In his statement, Jaber mentioned having a meeting with the IMF's resident representative, where he reiterated the government's determination to pursue reforms.
This visit by the IMF underscores the critical economic conditions and the urgency for reforms in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Aquaculture Sector Gets a Boost with New Government Budget Reforms
Jens Stoltenberg to Boost Norway's Labour Prospects as Finance Minister
Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms
Mass Deletion of Workers in MGNREGS: Transparency and Reforms
Justice Delayed: Waheed Para's Call for Criminal Justice Reforms