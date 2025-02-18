Left Menu

IMF Mission to Visit Beirut for Reform Discussions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is planning a mission to Beirut in March, as stated by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. Jaber confirmed to Reuters that he met with the IMF's resident representative and assured the government's commitment to implementing reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:15 IST
IMF Mission to Visit Beirut for Reform Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to dispatch a mission to Beirut in March, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

In his statement, Jaber mentioned having a meeting with the IMF's resident representative, where he reiterated the government's determination to pursue reforms.

This visit by the IMF underscores the critical economic conditions and the urgency for reforms in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025