War and Withdrawal: Lebanon's Return to Ravaged Villages

Residents of south Lebanon revisited devastated villages following last year's conflict with Israel. Amid Israeli troop withdrawal, tensions remain as Hezbollah insists on Israel's complete exit. The war displaced countless people and left widespread destruction. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire aims to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, residents of south Lebanon began returning to their war-torn villages, searching for relatives' bodies as Israeli troops withdrew from most of the contested territory. This withdrawal was part of a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement, though Israel retained control over strategically crucial hilltops.

Hezbollah expressed dissatisfaction, accusing Israel of continued occupation and urging the Lebanese government to expel Israeli forces. The destruction was profound in places like Kfar Kila, with entire neighborhoods decimated. Rescue teams, however, managed to find bodies and even a couple of survivors amidst the ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, underlying tensions remain. The conflict, initially sparked by Hezbollah's engagement in support of Hamas, displaced many on both sides of the border. While Lebanese forces aim to reclaim and restore stability, the atmosphere is one of mixed emotions as communities reckon with both loss and the hope of recovery.

