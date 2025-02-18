Escalating Clashes in Northern Mali: Civilians and Fighters Targeted

Reports have surfaced of escalating violence in northern Mali, where a Tuareg-led rebel alliance claims Malian soldiers, with the help of Russian Wagner mercenaries, have killed 24 civilians traveling from Gao to Algeria. This incident adds to the complex and violent history of rebellion and conflict in the region.

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) released a statement explaining that the civilians in two vehicles were targeted, with one vehicle reportedly set ablaze. The incident was corroborated by family members and a local human rights spokesman, highlighting the dire situation faced by migrants and locals caught in the conflict.

Furthermore, the FLA detailed other skirmishes and targeted attacks by Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters in the Kidal region, with casualties on both sides. Mali's armed forces have characterized FLA rebels as terrorists while continuing their campaign amid ongoing clashes and the use of drones to target insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)