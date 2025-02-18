Left Menu

Armani's Triumph: Court Lifts Special Administration as Labor Reforms Shine

An Italian court has lifted the special administration on Armani's unit due to successful labor reforms. This move follows a year-long investigation into its subcontractors' exploitation of workers. The company has reformed its supplier controls and resolved issues with risky partnerships.

An Italian court has concluded the special administration imposed on a unit of the Armani fashion group earlier than expected. This decision comes after the company made significant reforms in response to labor practice concerns regarding its Chinese-owned subcontractors.

The Milan court stated that over the past ten months, Giorgio Armani Operations has implemented a robust organizational model and supplier control measures. The court praised the company for swiftly addressing relationships with 'at-risk' suppliers and developing best practices that met judicial approval.

Initially, the court placed Armani's industrial arm under administration following findings of outsourced work, which led to worker exploitation. In addition to Armani, similar measures were taken against companies linked to French luxury group LVMH. These cases highlight ongoing efforts by Italian authorities to enforce labor law compliance in the fashion sector.

