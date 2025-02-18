Britain Condemns Rwanda's Advances in DRC
The UK summoned the Rwandan High Commissioner in response to the Rwandan Defence Force's advances in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The UK condemned these actions as a violation of the DRC's sovereignty, demanding immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops.
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom called in the Rwandan High Commissioner on Tuesday, issuing a stern reprimand over recent incursions by the Rwandan Defence Force and M23 rebels into the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Characterized as an egregious breach of the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Britain demanded the immediate withdrawal of all Rwandan troops.
A spokesperson for the UK's foreign office emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and urged the Rwandan government to respect international boundaries and regulations.
