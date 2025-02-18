Left Menu

Britain Condemns Rwanda's Advances in DRC

The UK summoned the Rwandan High Commissioner in response to the Rwandan Defence Force's advances in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The UK condemned these actions as a violation of the DRC's sovereignty, demanding immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:36 IST
Britain Condemns Rwanda's Advances in DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom called in the Rwandan High Commissioner on Tuesday, issuing a stern reprimand over recent incursions by the Rwandan Defence Force and M23 rebels into the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Characterized as an egregious breach of the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Britain demanded the immediate withdrawal of all Rwandan troops.

A spokesperson for the UK's foreign office emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and urged the Rwandan government to respect international boundaries and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025