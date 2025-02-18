Interim Bail for YouTuber Ashis Chanchlani in Obscenity Case

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to YouTuber Ashis Chanchlani in a case alleging the promotion of obscenity through an online show.

Chanchlani was one of the individuals named in the Assam case, which primarily targeted podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for his remarks on a YouTube show titled 'India's Got Latent'. On examining the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita provided interim relief to Chanchlani, stipulating that he must present himself before the investigating officer within 10 days.

The High Court also demanded that Chanchlani refrain from any actions that might hamper the investigation's integrity. The next hearing is set for March 7, with the court ordering the case diary's production.

(With inputs from agencies.)