Left Menu

Heist in Tollygunge: The Family Robbery Mystery

A family in Kolkata's Tollygunge area was robbed of valuable cash and jewellery. The crime occurred when the woman of the household was followed home. Despite the absence of suspects, police suspect internal involvement, potentially linked to a declined loan request from a relative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:14 IST
Heist in Tollygunge: The Family Robbery Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family in the Tollygunge district of Kolkata was targeted by robbers who made off with several lakhs of rupees in cash and jewellery. The brazen robbery took place inside the family's residence, leaving them shaken and the police scrambling for clues, as unidentified assailants remain at large.

The crime, reminiscent of recent dacoities in Dumdum and Central Avenue, unfolded when the perpetrators followed a woman back to her Regent Park home. Once inside, they threatened her with a knife and seized jewellery intended for a forthcoming family wedding, police sources revealed.

Investigators suspect that individuals known to the family may be involved. Past disputes, including a declined loan request from a relative, are being examined for possible motives behind this meticulously planned heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025