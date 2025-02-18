Heist in Tollygunge: The Family Robbery Mystery

A family in the Tollygunge district of Kolkata was targeted by robbers who made off with several lakhs of rupees in cash and jewellery. The brazen robbery took place inside the family's residence, leaving them shaken and the police scrambling for clues, as unidentified assailants remain at large.

The crime, reminiscent of recent dacoities in Dumdum and Central Avenue, unfolded when the perpetrators followed a woman back to her Regent Park home. Once inside, they threatened her with a knife and seized jewellery intended for a forthcoming family wedding, police sources revealed.

Investigators suspect that individuals known to the family may be involved. Past disputes, including a declined loan request from a relative, are being examined for possible motives behind this meticulously planned heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)