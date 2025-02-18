Left Menu

Telangana Leads the Charge Against Cybercrime

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urges national coordination in combating cybercrime, following an estimated Rs 22,812 crore loss due to such activities last year. Emphasizing the state's commitment, he highlights ongoing efforts, including the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and plans for a Cyber Defence Centre.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat the growing threat of cybercrime, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for nationwide coordination among police departments. Speaking at a cybersecurity conclave, he stressed the necessity of a unified effort to tackle cyber threats that transcend state borders.

Highlighting Telangana's proactive measures, Reddy commended the state's fully operational cybersecurity bureau and cybercrime helpline. He emphasized the significance of the state's commitment to collaboration with experts and IT firms to strengthen their cyber defenses and become a role model for the country.

With cybercriminals having stolen an estimated Rs 22,812 crore last year, the Chief Minister underlined the urgent need for advanced cybersecurity solutions. Plans to establish the Telangana Cyber Defence Centre were announced, aimed at enhancing protection for government entities against cyber threats.

