Gurugram Cybercriminals Busted for Loan Fraud

Gurugram police recently apprehended two cybercriminals involved in a sophisticated loan fraud scheme. The individuals, identified as Rohit from Gurugram's Krishna Nagar and Mukim from Muzaffarnagar, were caught after defrauding victims by offering loans without requiring any documentation.

The suspects lured unsuspecting people to apply for loans, only to take out loans in the victims' names and give them a fraction of the promised amount. A complaint by one of the victims led to the criminals' arrest; they had fraudulently taken out loans totaling Rs 1.30 lakh in his name.

Police have confiscated two mobile phones and Rs 2,700 in cash from the accused. An ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the full extent of their fraudulent activities, with further questioning underway to ascertain their operations and accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)