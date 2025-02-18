Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra in School Jobs Scam

The Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, involved in a West Bengal school jobs scam, on medical grounds. Bhadra must appear before the trial court, stay at home except for court and medical visits, and check in weekly with local police. He was previously arrested by the ED related to the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an accused in the West Bengal school jobs scam, citing medical reasons. He was arrested in connection with both CBI and ED probes into the alleged fraud.

A division bench, led by Justice Arijit Banerjee, ordered Bhadra's release on interim bail, requiring a Rs 10,000 bond and two sureties. The court mandated Bhadra's attendance at all trial dates and restricted his movement to his residence, except for court appearances and necessary medical visits.

Bhadra's previous arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI's recent collection of his voice sample highlight ongoing investigations. The court insists on Bhadra's weekly appearance at Behala police station, reinforcing judicial oversight during this interim period.

