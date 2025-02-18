ASCI Intensifies Battle Against Offshore Betting Ads

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) announced on Tuesday that it has flagged 413 offshore betting advertisements to the government this year. This proactive move by the advertising industry's self-regulatory body aims to curb illegal betting promotions.

Accompanying the scrutiny of offshore betting ads, ASCI confirmed processing 12 advertisements for potential guideline violations. The council recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), effective January 2, 2025, to address these challenges.

This MoU establishes a monitoring framework that focuses on screening offshore betting and gambling ads, ensuring compliance with the ASCI Code. The council had previously flagged 1336 advertisements from April 2023 to March 2024, prompting the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to block certain platforms. Indian laws prohibit gambling ads, but skill-based real-money games remain permissible.

