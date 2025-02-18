Tragic Incident Unfolds in Anupshahr

A shocking incident took place in Anupshahr, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local shop owner, Danish, as she made her way to school Tuesday morning.

The girl was reportedly taken inside the perpetrator's shop and threatened to remain silent about the crime. Her cries for help, however, alerted nearby residents.

Locals quickly responded to the girl's distress, rescued her, and notified her family. Police have since apprehended the suspect and are conducting a thorough investigation, according to Anupshahr's SHO, Vishwambhar Dayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)