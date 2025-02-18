Left Menu

Quack and Accomplices Nabbed for Blind Murder in Delhi

The Delhi Police have cracked a blind murder case involving a 68-year-old man, with the arrest of three individuals, including a quack. The suspects looted medical equipment, including an ultrasound machine, from the victim's office in Sarai Rohilla. The breakthrough came after an extensive investigation and raid in Muzaffarnagar.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have resolved a complex murder case with the capture of three individuals, one of whom was an illegal practitioner, following the murder and robbery of a 68-year-old man.

The victim from East Moti Bagh was discovered dead in his office, with several medical items missing. Police suspect robbery as the primary motive.

In a significant development, the police utilized CCTV footage and call records, which led them to Muzaffarnagar, where the suspects, including the plot's mastermind, Md Parvez Alam, were apprehended, and the stolen goods were recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

