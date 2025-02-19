Left Menu

Tensions Flare: U.S. Drone Flights Over Mexico Raise Eyebrows

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum minimized reports of U.S. drone surveillance over Mexican drug cartels, labeling it a 'little campaign.' Relations between the U.S. and Mexico are strained as the U.S. increases troops and surveillance amid drug trafficking concerns. Sheinbaum seeks transparency and collaboration in addressing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to downplay reports of covert U.S. drone flights spying on drug cartels in Mexico, describing them as part of a 'little campaign.' Her comments followed a CNN report suggesting the CIA's involvement in surveillance operations using MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Though Sheinbaum attempted to minimize the significance of the reports, it's unclear if her remarks were meant to address U.S. or Mexican political campaigns. Her office remained silent when Reuters sought clarification, reflecting ongoing tense bilateral relations.

The U.S.'s increased airborne surveillance and military presence at the Mexican border raise concerns over potential sovereignty breaches. While Sheinbaum acknowledged U.S. surveillance, she emphasized transparency and collaboration to mitigate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

