Aftermath of Conflict: Lebanon's Struggle for Recovery Amidst Uncertainty

Residents returned to their devastated homes in south Lebanon as Israeli troops withdrew, ending military control following last year's war. The conflict left villages in ruins and communities mourning, with Hezbollah insisting there's still Israeli occupation.

In Kfar Kila, only rubble remained as residents searched for loved ones. Noha Hammoud expressed disbelief at the destruction. Rescue workers reported 23 bodies recovered, mostly Hezbollah fighters. The conflict displaced millions, adding pressure on the Lebanese government.

Lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah echoed demands for complete Israeli withdrawal. The UN recognized progress, but challenges remain. Israel's Foreign Minister cited Hezbollah violations, complicating the enforcement of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

